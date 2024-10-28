Thunes Expands Global Reach With Launch Of Pay-To-Card Solution, Connecting Members To Mastercard, Visa, Unionpay

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced the launch of its new Pay-to-Card solution , significantly broadening the company's Global Direct Network's reach. Through this cutting-edge offering, Thunes now connects Members of its proprietary to 15 billion cards globally , including Mastercard, Visa, and UnionPay, making cross-border payments faster, more efficient, and more accessible than ever before.

This new development extends Thunes' global reach for real-time payouts to an unprecedented 22 billion endpoints worldwide, by adding to its existing capability to pay directly and instantly into 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts around the world, through a single technical connection. With Thunes' Pay-to-Card solution, Thunes continues to revolutionize the payment landscape by offering Members unparalleled access to diverse financial ecosystems, breaking the barriers of payments interoperability for real-time global money movement. Thunes' Pay-to-Cards solution complements Thunes' Pay-to-Wallet and Pay-to-Bank suite of offerings.

Powered by Thunes' technology suite, consisting of its Direct Global Network, SmartX Treasury System, and Fortress Compliance Platform, Thunes' Members benefit from unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making payments globally. These advanced solutions streamline the cross-border payment process, providing enhanced transaction security and transparency while ensuring compliance with global regulatory standards.

Floris de Kort , CEO of Thunes, said: "This is a significant milestone for Thunes as we continue to expand the global reach of our Network and drive innovation in the global payments space. Our Pay-to-Card solution enables our Members to make real-time payouts to billions of cards globally, using the same connection that provides access to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts, empowering them to make cross-border payments with unprecedented ease and efficiency – regardless of transaction type."

President and COO of Thunes added: "With this launch, Thunes strengthens its position in the cross-border payment industry. The company continues to expand its global footprint, supporting diverse payment needs across key markets, including Super Apps, Gig Economy Giants and Money Transmitters worldwide. As businesses and individuals increasingly seek faster and more reliable payment solutions, Thunes remains at the forefront of innovation, connecting the world's leading Fintech Innovators, Financial Institutions, and Marketplaces with the global financial ecosystem."

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 15 locations, including Abidjan, Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco, Sao Paulo and Shanghai. For more information, visit:



