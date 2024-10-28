Singtel Recognized By Frost & Sullivan For Innovation, Boosting Enterprise Digital Transformation, And Market Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Singtel is a strong homegrown brand pushing the boundaries of slicing and advanced connectivity solutions globally

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the 5G enterprise and, based on its findings, presents Singtel with the 2024 Asia-Pacific Innovation Leadership Award, Enabling Leadership Award, and Company of the Year Award. The company is a leading 5G enterprise in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with a regional presence through stakeholders (e.g., Optus) and regional associates (e.g., AIS in Thailand, Globe in the Philippines, Telkomsel in Indonesia, and Airtel in India). The company has 53 enterprise offices in 17 countries globally, and over 76% of its net profit in FY2024 came from operations outside Singapore. Singtel's strength in the region is backed by its global-scale infrastructure, spanning 428 points of presence across 362 cities. It offers new capabilities for enterprises, including edge infrastructure and network slicing to improve business operations and provide better service delivery.

Singtel leads the 5G space in Singapore and in the region, bringing together a range of capabilities that all enterprises can readily leverage. The Singtel Paragon platform, one of its key solutions, is a major differentiator because the market lacks a similar solution that is as strong in Singapore, regionally, and potentially even globally. The platform uniquely makes 5G accessible to all enterprises, enabling new use cases that otherwise require hefty upfront costs and knowledge to set up. Its key value propositions include customizability, scalability, and performance assurance.

To enhance its technological innovation, Singtel, together with its strategic partners, pioneered advanced network slicing capabilities that can withstand high mobile network congestion. The launch of the world's first application-based network slicing marks a significant milestone and a breakthrough for the telecoms industry. This technology will enable the activation of dedicated and customized slices of Singtel's 5G SA network, which can boost application performance and enhance the customer experience to offer a differentiated network experience for selected applications and users.

Mei Lee Quah, director of ICT research for Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Singtel is

in business to solve enterprise pain points and derive intelligent outcomes based on actionable insights through technology-based solutions. The Singtel Paragon platform is critical in enabling futuristic concepts that would otherwise not be feasible with 4G. With the team at Singtel steering upgrades to 5G, regional enterprises can leverage technological advancements to meet their needs."

Singtel has been expanding its services available through Paragon, most notably its GPU-as-a-service that allows enterprises to tap into advanced computing power to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Going further, it simplifies the deployment of AI applications such as virtualized machines and AI workspaces via its AI-as-a-service offering, making AI more accessible to enterprises.

Singtel's approach to corporate governance, transparency, and sustainability stands out from regional and global peers. For example, Singtel's investments in sustainable infrastructure and efforts to foster inclusivity and diversity are leading the way in the telecoms industry. Additionally, the 2024 Global 100 by Corporate Knights deemed the company Asia's most sustainable telecom service provider and the world's third-most sustainable telecom service provider.

"Singtel exceptionally drives 5G adoption and maintains a formidable brand that regional competitors find difficult to challenge. Its notable achievements in 2023, including the world's first implementation of application-based network slicing and target setting of net-zero ahead of 2050, differentiate Singtel. Together with the Bridge Alliance network, Singtel's infrastructure unit will expand into the region, building a brighter future for all," added Quah. With its strong overall performance, Singtel earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Technology Innovation Leadership Award, and Company of the Year Award in the Asia-Pacific 5G enterprise

industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a company of the year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration. It presents the enabling technology award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology. Frost & Sullivan also presents the technology innovation award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts

compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Singtel

Singtel is a leading Asian communications technology group, operating next-generation connectivity, digital infrastructure and digital businesses including regional data centre arm Nxera and regional IT services arm NCS. The Group has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches over 780 million mobile customers in 21 countries.

For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV. For enterprises, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics and cyber security capabilities.

Singtel is dedicated to continuous innovation, harnessing technology to create new and exciting customer experiences, support enterprises in their digital transformation and shape a more sustainable, digital future.

For more information, visit .

