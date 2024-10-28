Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind Expected Today
10/28/2024 4:01:15 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be moderate in temperature to relatively hot daytime with slight dust and some clouds, and mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind daytime.
Offshore, the weather will see some clouds at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 30 KT at times, then decreases to 6 - 16 KT later.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 22 - 32 KT, gusting to 36 KT at places at times.
Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft; while offshore will be 7 - 10 ft, rising to 13 ft at places at times
Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 10 km.
