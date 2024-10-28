Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Czech
Date
10/28/2024 4:01:15 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
MENAFN28102024000067011011ID1108823436
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.