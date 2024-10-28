عربي


Innofactor Plc: Managers’ Transactions


10/28/2024 3:45:51 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on October 28, 2024, at 9:30 Finnish time

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Onni Bidco Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Sami Ensio
Position: Chief Executive Officer

(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Antti Kummu
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Innofactor Oyj
LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 82449/4/4

Transaction date: 2024-10-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007637
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 35 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(2): Volume: 1307 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(3): Volume: 4172 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(4): Volume: 1084 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(5): Volume: 2420 Unit price: 1.68 EUR
(6): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 10018 Volume weighted average price: 1.68 EUR

Espoo, October 28, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Eija Theis, General Counsel

Additional information:
Eija Theis, General Counsel
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 44 343 4278
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its about 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy.
GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

