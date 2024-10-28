Bank Of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Wiklöf)
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
October 28 2024, 9.00 EET
Managers' Transactions (Wiklöf)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Peter Wiklöf
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 82465/2/4
Transaction date: 2024-10-24
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 313 Unit price: 30.77 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 313 Volume weighted average price: 30.77 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505
