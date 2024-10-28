(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

28 October 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark





Building upon a long-standing relationship, FLSmidth and Enter Engineering have signed a strategic cooperation agreement for the delivery of the core mineral processing equipment for the MOF-4 copper-gold-molybdenum concentrator, which is being constructed in Almalyk, in the Tashkent region of Uzbekistan. Once completed, the is expected to become one of the largest copper concentrators in the world.

The cooperation agreement covers individual equipment and project service delivery orders, including basic engineering. The combined value of these orders could potentially amount to approximately DKK 1.5 billion over the next several years. The individual orders will be communicated in accordance with FLSmidth's usual order disclosure policy.

A key requirement for Enter Engineering has been to collaborate with a strategic partner that can supply the most efficient process technologies and aftermarket services with the lowest environmental impact across the full mineral processing flowsheet, leading them to the choice of FLSmidth.

Under the agreement, FLSmidth's expected deliveries include High-Pressure Grinding Rolls (HPGRs), screens, copper and molybdenum flotation, vertical re-grind mills, concentrate and tailing thickeners, concentrate filters, gravity concentrators, samplers as well as pumps, cyclones and valves (PCV). The execution of the individual orders will be led by FLSmidth's Global Product & Technology Centre in Salt Lake City, US with the support of localised resources and services.

"Uzbekistan is undergoing a rapid economic development, and its mining industry plays a pivotal role in this. We are very excited to support the country's continued development through our collaboration with Enter Engineering and Almalyk MMC on the development of this new copper concentrator production line. Being chosen as the key strategic partner is a clear testament to the strength of our full flowsheet offerings and to our proven global execution capabilities ", comments Mikko Keto, CEO at FLSmidth.





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. .

