Exor Press Release - Periodic Report On The Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 28 October 2024 EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) ("Exor" or the"Company") announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the"Second Tranche"), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe: EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 21 October 2024 1,951 98.38 191,938.79 22 October 2024 1,953 97.75 190,912.98 23 October 2024 1,946 98.09 190,879.64 24 October 2024 2,000 99.50 198,999.80 25 October 2024 1,885 99.40 187,377.29 TOTAL 9,735 960,108.50

CBOE DXE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 21 October 2024 46 98.30 4,521.80 25 October 2024 64 99.55 6,371.20 TOTAL 110 10,893.00

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 22 October 2024 47 97.95 4,603.65 23 October 2024 4 98.55 394.20 25 October 2024 51 99.73 5,086.45 TOTAL 102 10,084.30

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 21 October 2024 3 98.10 294.30 23 October 2024 50 98.49 4,924.70 TOTAL 53 5,219.00

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €109 million for a total amount of 1,118,080 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 28 October 2024, the Company held in total 7,203,924 ordinary shares in treasury (3.26% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor's corporate website under the Share Buyback section .

1 This corresponds to 0.99% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

