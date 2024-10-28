KPN Delivers Organic Growth In All Segments And Confirms Guidance
Date
10/28/2024 2:45:45 AM
Group service revenue growth (+3.7% y-on-y, or +3.4% organic) Consumer service revenue growth (+6.1% y-on-y, or +2.7% organic) Ongoing commercial momentum in Consumer postpaid (+45k); positive net adds broadband (+3k) Continued Business service revenue growth (+5.0% y-on-y, or +5.9% organic) Wholesale service revenues returned to growth on an organic basis (+1.1% y-on-y) Adj. EBITDA AL grew 2.3% y-on-y, or +1.9% excl. Youfone in Q3 2024; YTD FCF generation broadly stable y-on-y Expanded fiber footprint with +110k HP in Q3 2024 (+137k HP incl. Glaspoort) Full-year 2024 outlook reiterated
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q3 2024 Results
28/10/2024; 7:30h
KPN-N
Attachment
KPN Q3 2024 Press release
