Optical Fibers In Endoscopy Market Worth $1.5 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, ID, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Research, the global optical fibers in endoscopy market generated $869.02 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.



Increase in number of aging population with high risk of chronic disorders such as cancer, neurological, and gastrointestinal diseases, technological advancements, and patient preference for early detection of diseases drive the growth of the global optical fibers in endoscopy market. Furthermore, increase in number of product approvals and the launch of cancer prevention programs by healthcare organizations present new opportunities in the coming years.



The major factors that contribute to the growth of the market include rise in geriatric population, which is at a higher risk of diseases such as orthopedic diseases, gastrointestinal conditions, ophthalmic diseases, GI cancer, and others. Moreover, rise in adoption of endoscopy due to several benefits such as reduction of risk of complications, minimal scarring, and reduced hospital stays boost the market for endoscopy, which in turn stimulates the use of optical fibers. However, the problems associated with their use such as risk of attenuation and dispersion are expected to restrain the market growth.



The report offers detailed segmentation of the global optical fibers in endoscopy market based on material, type, and region.



Based on material, the glass optic fibers (GOF) in endoscopy segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the plastic optic fibers (POF) in endoscopy segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Based on type, the flexible endoscopy segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total share of the global optical fibers in endoscopy market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the rapid endoscopy segment.



Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.



Leading players of the global optical fibers in endoscopy market analyzed in the research include Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Cognetix Medical, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Happersberger Otopront GmbH, Pentax Medical, Olympus Corporation, Vimex SP.Z O.O (Vimex Endoscopy), Strauss Surgical, and Xion GmbH.



