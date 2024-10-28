NHRC To Hold Inaugural Business And Human Rights Dialogue In Arab Region From Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Inaugural Business and Human Rights Dialogue in the Arab States Region, organised by the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), will kick off today, with the attendance of around 200 participants from representatives of national human rights institutions, international experts, and academics, in addition to a number of participants.

The two-day inaugural dialogue includes plenary sessions, expert panels, and focus group discussions on various dimensions of business and human rights, including corporate respect for women's rights, children's rights, labour rights, and the right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment.

Participants in the dialogue will exchange views on good practices and strategies for addressing regional business-related human rights challenges.

This is the first regional dialogue of its kind on business and human rights in Arab countries, focusing on how companies can align their practices with international human rights standards.

The event will cover multiple topics, including human rights due diligence in conflict-affected contexts.

The dialogue provides a platform for affected communities, giving a voice to migrant workers, women, and other groups in vulnerable situations to share their lived experiences and contribute to policy-making, as well as facilitating South-South and South-North cooperation, bringing together regional and international stakeholders to address common human rights challenges.

The event is held in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, the Arab Network of National Human Rights Institutions, the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions, the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and Unicef.