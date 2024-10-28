QRCS Enhances Livelihoods For Widows In Northern Syria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In pursuit of food security and livelihood support for the most vulnerable families in northern Syria, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a new development project to help enhance livestock breeding and ensure self-dependence for widows with no breadwinners, by providing dairy cows/sheep, training, fodder, and veterinary services for three months.

Implemented in Aleppo and Idlib countryside in cooperation with the Binaa Organization for Development, the project involves providing 50 families with 50 dairy cows (one cow per family), as well as distributing 500 heads of sheep to 100 families (five heads of sheep per family).

This livestock will represent a permanent source of income for the beneficiaries, as they will be able to produce and sell milk and dairy products, thus meeting the needs of the local market, while securing their own needs.

Also, the veterinary care services for cows and sheep will be secured for three months, including vaccinations and treatment to ensure good health and better productivity for the livestock.

The beneficiaries will receive technical support from veterinarians, who will make monthly visits to provide guidance and supervision. Training workshops will be organized for the beneficiaries to learn how to take care of livestock and use the materials provided.

A total of 150 families, or 750 persons, will benefit directly from the project, in addition to 3,000 families, or 15,000 indirect beneficiaries. It will make a real difference in the lives of many families across the target area.