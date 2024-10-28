Lebanese Minister Warns Against Interaction With Israeli Accounts On Social Media

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 28 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanese Information Minister, Ziad Makary, called on Lebanese journalists to avoid relying on Israeli sources for their news, or interacting with Israeli accounts on social media, to protect national unity amid the continuous Israeli on Lebanon.

“The priority is to protect civilians and not to convey our message in a way that contributes to jeopardising people's security and igniting strife,” said Makary, calling for“avoiding being drawn into false news, especially enemy news, to preserve civil peace.”

Makary said, the Israeli aggression is multi-dimensional, including the creation of internal strife.

He added that, his ministry will launch a monitoring platform to deny all false news, noting that there are contacts with security services, to monitor anyone who posts news that creates tension and threatens civil peace.

He also explained that“our responsibility is not only legal, but also national, and the government has taken the necessary measures related to the assassination of journalists in Hasbaya.”

Three journalists were killed, and three others injured early Friday, in an Israeli drone strike that targeted their residence in a hotel, on the western edge of the town of Hasbaya in south-eastern Lebanon.

According to the minister, Lebanon has filed a complaint with the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and will also file complaints with the UN Security Council and UNESCO.

Since Sept 23, the Israeli Zionist army has launched an intensive air attack on Lebanon, marking a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

Israel has intensified its raids and shelling in southern and eastern regions of Lebanon, as well as, Mount Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut. Earlier this month, Israel initiated a ground operation near the border with southern Lebanon.– NNN-NNA