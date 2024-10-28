Military Parachute Market Update 2024 : Projected To Exhibit USD 2 Billion Revenue By 2031, Claims AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The military parachute was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global military parachute market was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.The global military parachute market is analyzed across type, distribution channel, drug class type, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.Download Sample Copy of Report -By product type, the round type parachute segment garnered more than two-fifths of the global military parachute market in 2021, and would rule the roost by the end of 2031. The cruciform parachute segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The ribbon & ring and ram air parachute segments are also analyzed in the study.Based on components, the canopy segment held nearly two-fifths of the global market in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The tapes segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period. The cords and metal segments are also covered in the report.Based on application, the personnel parachutes segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by the end of 2031. At the same time, the cargo parachutes segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The key market players analyzed in the global military parachute market reportAerodyne Research, LLCAirborne SystemsBAE SystemsBallenger International, LLCTactical Parachute Delivery SystemsButler Parachute SystemsCIMSA Ingeniería de Sistemas, S.A.FXC CorporationMagam Safety Ltd.Mills ManufacturingNH Global, Sdn. Bhd.Vital Parachute Inc.Parachute SystemsPrecision AerodynamicsSafranAerial Delivery Solutions, LLCSpekonSimilar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defence Industry:Military Robots MarketMilitary Battery Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.