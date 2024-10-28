Youtuber Couple Dies Hours After Posting Eerie Video With Song On 'Final Journey To Death'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Kerala couple, popular on YouTube , Priya and her husband Selvaraj, were found dead in their home in Parassala on Saturday, reported Hindustan Times. The two were found dead by their son after he returned home late. The initial investigation of the matter by Kerala hints at as the main reason for death.

The couple had uploaded their last YouTube nearly 5-6 hours before their demise. In their video, the couple used the song Vida Parayukayaanen Janmam (meaning final journey to death). Neighbours have expressed their concern over the death of the couple and raised doubt over any other reason behind their death.

According to HT, the 33-second montage, which provides a glimpse into the couple's life with an unusual soundtrack, has sparked concerns that they have already hinted at their intentions. One of the photos featured in the video showed Selvaraj waving in front of the camera, and his wife Priya can be seen standing behind with a smile.

About the Kerala couple

Locals identified Priya and her husband Selvaraj as reserved people who preferred to avoid most social activities, including Kudumbashree , a poverty eradication and women's empowerment program in Kerala.



The YouTube channel was primarily run by Priya, who used to share her cooking recipes via videos on the platform. The YouTube channel named 'Sellulu Family' had nearly 18,000 subscribers. The couple had shared nearly 1,400 videos, most of them dedicated to Priya's cooking.

Residents have expressed their concerns over the mysterious circumstances surrounding their deaths and have also suggested that there would be more to the reasons behind their suicide, reported HT citing local media.

The police are investigating all the reasons that may have led to the demise of the couple. The couple was reportedly facing financial difficulties after their daughter's marriage last year.



(More to come)