Formula 1: Sainz Leads Ferrari To Victory In Mexico As Norris Calls Verstappen ‘Dangerous’

Mexico City, Sep 28 (IANS) Ferrari's Carlos Sainz cruised to a commanding victory, marking a third win in five races and intensifying the constructor's battle as Ferrari leapfrogged Red Bull into second place at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

It also brought the championship battle to a fever pitch as McLaren's Lando Norris called Red Bull's Max Verstappen“dangerous” after a series of on-track clashes led to two time penalties for Verstappen.

The reigning champion, who still managed a sixth-place finish despite his infractions, faced criticism over aggressive manoeuvres that underscored a turbulent season's most contentious moments.

The Norris-Verstappen showdown unfolded on lap 10 after a safety car restart following a crash involving Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda, which had forced both drivers to retire.

As Norris, running side-by-side with Verstappen at Turn Four, took an outside line, Verstappen pushed him off-track-a move deemed too aggressive by race stewards who later penalised Verstappen. A second incident at Turn Eight, where Verstappen once again failed to give room, earned him another penalty.

Norris was visibly frustrated over the radio, saying,“I was ahead the whole way through the corner. This guy is dangerous. I have to avoid a crash.”

In contrast to the tension surrounding Verstappen, Ferrari's Sainz delivered a flawless performance, winning from pole position and marking Ferrari's third victory in the last five races. His teammate Charles Leclerc added to Ferrari's triumph by finishing third, securing an extra point for the fastest lap and propelling Ferrari to second place in the constructors' championship standings.

Despite losing the lead to Verstappen on the first lap, Sainz quickly reclaimed it after the restart, breezing past his Red Bull rival into Turn One. Leclerc initially chased down his teammate but ultimately fell back, allowing Norris to gain ground in the closing laps. Leclerc ran wide on lap 62, and Norris seized the chance to secure a second-place finish.

Ferrari's strong performance in Mexico has reignited their fight in the constructors' standings, placing them just 29 points behind McLaren and 25 ahead of Red Bull. The outcome reflected Ferrari's recent surge, with Sainz's win helping the team build on their newfound momentum. McLaren remains in the lead, but the narrowing gap has intensified a season already marked by high-stakes drama.

Behind the frontrunners, Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell engaged in a thrilling duel of their own. Russell initially overtook Hamilton on lap 14 but lost the position after pit stops, with Hamilton ultimately reclaiming fifth place in the closing laps.

Meanwhile, Verstappen's penalties and lack of pace relegated him to a solitary sixth-place finish, and Red Bull's Sergio Perez had a race to forget, finishing last after a series of setbacks, including a false start and a collision with Liam Lawson.

With Ferrari's resurgence and Norris cutting Verstappen's lead to just 47 points, the season heads into its final stretch with both driver and constructor championships still up for grabs.