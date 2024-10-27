Egypt Proposes 2-Day Gaza Truce, Strengthens Ties With Algeria

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt has proposed a two-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, with the exchange of four Israeli detainees for some Palestinian prisoners as a potential starting point, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced Sunday. Egypt opposes any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, he added.





Al-Sisi made the announcement during a joint press with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who was on a working visit to Egypt.

Al-Sisi said that Egypt is working to de-escalate the situation in Gaza and has initiated a plan for a two-day ceasefire followed by negotiations over a permanent truce and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

Tebboune expressed his support for Sisi's ceasefire initiative and emphasized Algeria's commitment to working within the United Nations Security Council to halt the“genocide” in Gaza and called for an end to the“starvation” faced by Palestinians.











Both leaders affirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, with Sisi highlighting the close cooperation between Egypt and Algeria in various fields. He praised Algeria's treatment of Egyptian investors and companies operating within its borders and announced that the ninth joint commission between the two countries would be held in Cairo soon to explore further cooperation opportunities.

On regional issues, both presidents stressed the importance of regional stability and non-interference in the affairs of other states. Sisi emphasised a shared commitment to resolving the conflict in Lebanon through dialogue and a ceasefire. He also stressed the need for a Libyan-led solution to the Libyan crisis, calling for a united Libya under a government responsible for holding elections. Both leaders agreed on the importance of a Sudanese-led solution to the conflict in Sudan, advocating for a ceasefire and the formation of a government that would lead to elections.

Tebboune confirmed that Algeria is coordinating with Egypt on the delivery of aid to Gaza. He reaffirmed Algeria's unwavering support for a Libyan-led solution through legitimate elections. He also called for dialogue among Sudanese factions and expressed opposition to supporting any side at the expense of another.



