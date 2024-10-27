PM Follows Up On Ras El-Hekma Development Progress, Compensation Status

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Prime Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting Sunday to review updates on the development of the first phase of Ras El-Hekma project and the status of compensating the area's residents.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister noted that the session is part of the regular follow-up on the progress of the first phase of Ras El-Hekma project, as well as the status of Shams El-Hekma city, with the aim of overcoming any challenges and resolving issues.

Madbouly emphasized the coordination and cooperation taking place in this regard with various relevant entities.





The Prime Minister reiterated the ongoing efforts to expedite the handover of land allocated for the Ras El Hikma city development project to the Emirati partner, so that work on the basic infrastructure for this significant project can commence.

The Cabinet spokesperson, Mohamed El-Homsany, stated that the meeting addressed updates on the land handover status for the first phase of Ras El Hikma city, as well as the status of surveying land plots, houses, buildings, and vegetation in the city. The discussion also covered the compensation distributed to local residents to date.





The spokesperson added that the meeting also discussed the construction of primary and secondary road networks, along with various infrastructure and utilities, in the alternative area of Shams El Hikma, which includes residential areas, services, commercial and investment activities, open spaces, and the allocation of land for the construction of a new experimental school in the area.





El-Homsany noted that the meeting also reviewed the status of resettlement efforts for the first phase in the Shams El Hikma area within Matrouh Governorate's jurisdiction, including the contracts completed for local residents and those still in process, with efforts being made to expedite the remaining contracts.





The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development,l and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir; Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El Sherbiny; Governor of Matrouh Khaled Shoaib; Deputy Governor Islam Ragab; Head of the Advisory Office at the Armed Forces Engineering Authority, Ashraf El Arabi; Deputy Chairperson of the New Urban Communities Authority for Development and City Planning, Amin Ghoneim; Assistant Chief of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Ahmed Zaki; Head of the Survey Department at the Engineering Authority Ahmed Reda; Head of the Egyptian General Authority for Shore Protection Essam Khalifa; Head of the Egyptian General Authority for Survey Howaida El Nubi; and officials from relevant ministries and the governorate.