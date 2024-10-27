Jordan Condemns Israeli Bombardment Of Residential Area In Gaza's Beit Lahia

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Sunday strongly condemned the Israeli forces' bombardment of a residential area in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, which resulted in dozens of casualties and injuries among Palestinians.

The Foreign described this as a "blatant" violation of international law, as well as a continuation of a systematic policy of brutal targeting of innocent civilians, according to a ministry statement.

Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that Israel's ongoing targeting of civilians reflects the aggressiveness of the extremist Israeli government, which continues to commit war crimes against Palestinians.

He highlighted Israel's serious violations of international law and the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 1949.

The spokesperson noted that Israel persists in committing crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, disregarding the international calls to end the war and prevent the resulting unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

He stressed that Israel is trying to forcibly establish new facts on the ground in northern Gaza, where it imposes blockades, prevents the entry of food and medicine, forces residents to flee, and continues its policy of starvation and collective punishment against innocent civilians.

The official also renewed calls on the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities and take immediate, decisive action to stop Israel's aggressive assault on Gaza, provide necessary protection for Palestinians, end the crimes against them, and ensure the delivery of adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid to the besieged Strip.

The spokesperson stressed that the impunity and absence of accountability encourages Israel to continue its violations of international law and the rulings of the International Court of Justice.