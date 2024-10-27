Social Development Minister, UNHCR Representative Discuss Refugee Support, Social Protection Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa on Sunday discussed with UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative in Jordan Maria Stavropoulou ways to enhance cooperation in several fields.

Bani Mustafa stressed the importance of partnership with the UN in implementing the ministry's current projects under a joint cooperation agreement, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister also highlighted the cooperation in the fields of juvenile and community security, family and protection, as well as combating vagrancy and building the capacities of ministry workers.

The minister also stressed the need to support the Jordan national response plan for the Syrian crisis, in light of the decreasing support for this purpose, adding that refugees are "the responsibility of the international community and not just that of host countries."

Stavropoulou commended Jordan's efforts in supporting refugees, stressing the importance of ongoing partnership with the Ministry of Social Development in several fields to meet local communities' urgent needs and support the ministry's programmes.