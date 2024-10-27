Labour Ministry Holds Awareness Workshop On Occupational Safety

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Labour, represented by the Occupational Safety and Department, organised an awareness for workers from several private sector companies in the municipality of Al Sheehaniya.

The workshop aimed to inform participants about occupational safety and health guidelines applicable to both work and living environments. As part of its ongoing commitment to worker protection, the ministry seeks to enhance awareness of occupational safety and encourage the adoption of effective practices to prevent risks and injuries during work and in accommodations.

During the workshop, representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Department provided a comprehensive overview of the principles and requirements of occupational safety and health, as well as methods for preventing injuries and infectious diseases. They also introduced healthy behaviours and emphasised the importance of adhering to safety guidelines.

