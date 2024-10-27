Global Stevia Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The stevia market has seen rapid growth, expanding from $0.83 billion in 2023 to $0.92 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 11.6%. This growth is attributed to health and wellness trends, concerns about obesity, consumer preferences for natural ingredients, regulatory support, and a shift away from artificial sweeteners.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Stevia Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The stevia market is expected to experience rapid growth, projected to reach $1.48 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.4%. This growth is linked to the rising health consciousness, increasing awareness of diabetes, the expanding food and beverage industry, a preference for clean-label products, and global dietary shifts. Major trends include the development of functional and wellness products infused with stevia, increasing use in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, the introduction of stevia-based sweet snacks and confections, a shift towards clearer stevia labeling, and collaborations in stevia research and development.

What Are the Main Factors Driving Stevia Market Expansion?

The stevia global market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity. Key factors contributing to obesity include unhealthy lifestyles, physical inactivity, overeating, genetic predisposition, and elevated stress levels, which increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers.

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Stevia Market Forward?

Major companies operating in the market report are Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Ingredion Incorporated, WhiteWave Services Inc., Tate & Lyle plc, SunOpta Inc., SweetLeaf Stevia, BENEO GmbH, Stevia Corp, Real Stevia Company, Sweet Green Fields LLC, Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp, S&W Seed Co, GL Stevia Co Ltd., Sunwin Stevia International Inc., PureCircle Ltd., Pyure Brands LLC, Bioplus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd., Evolva Holding S.A., GLG Life Tech Corp, Foodchem International Corporation.

How Are New Trends Transforming the Stevia Market Size ?

In the stevia global market, major companies are developing liquid stevia-based sweeteners to reach broader customer bases and enhance revenues.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Stevia Market?

1) By Product: Powder; Liquid; Leaf

2) By Nature: Organic; Conventional

3) By Application: Bakery; Dairy Food Products; Beverages; Dietary supplements; Confectionery; Other Applications

Asia-Pacific's Role as the Foremost Player in the Stevia Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the stevia market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the stevia report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Does The Stevia Market Definition?

Stevia is a zero-calorie, non-nutritive sugar substitute made from steviol glycosides extracted from the stevia plant's leaves. It is used as a natural sugar alternative without artificial ingredients, helping to reduce calorie intake.

The Stevia Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Stevia Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Stevia Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into stevia market size, stevia market drivers and trends, stevia global market major players, stevia competitors' revenues, stevia global market positioning, and stevia market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

