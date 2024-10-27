Strategy Advisory Market Forecast 2024-2033: Key Insights On Size, Growth, Trends, And Competitive Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The strategy advisory market has expanded significantly, moving from $137.78 billion in 2023 to $146.81 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is driven by globalization, mergers and acquisitions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and economic uncertainty.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Strategy Advisory Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The strategy advisory market size is expected to see strong growth, projected to reach $198.29 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.8%. This growth is driven by digital transformation imperatives, considerations around sustainability and ESG, resilience planning and risk management, shifts in consumer behavior, and various global economic trends. Major trends in this market include the development of supply chain resilience strategies, human capital and talent management strategies, customer-centric business strategies, advisory services for strategic partnerships and M&A, and strategies focused on data privacy and compliance.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Strategy Advisory Market?

The growth of the strategy advisory market will be supported by the rising number of start-ups globally. According to Invest India, as of August 2022, India ranked as the third-largest start-up ecosystem worldwide, with over 77,000 DPIIT-recognized start-ups across 656 districts.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Strategy Advisory Market's Growth?

Major companies operating in the market report are Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, Ernst & Young Ltd., KPMG International Limited, Fujitsu Ltd., Capgemini SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, The Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Company, Booz & Co., Grant Thornton International, Gartner Inc., Bain & Company, FTI Consulting.

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Strategy Advisory Market Size?

The adoption of artificial intelligence is gaining momentum in the strategy advisory industry, as companies explore ways to integrate this technology into their operations.

How Is The Global Strategy Advisory Market Segmented?

1) By Services: Corporate Strategy; Business Model Transformation; Economic Policy; Mergers & Acquisitions; Organizational Strategy; Functional Strategy; Strategy & Operations; Digital Strategy

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprise; Small and Medium Enterprise

3) By End-User: IT & Telecommunication; Healthcare; BFSI; Retail; Manufacturing; Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Strategy Advisory Market

North America was the largest region in the strategy advisory market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the global strategy advisory industry share. The regions covered in the strategy advisory report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Strategy Advisory Market?

Strategy Advisory refers to services that provide organizations with impartial, high-level decision-making advice, using in-depth industry knowledge to help businesses stay competitive by improving business practices.

The Strategy Advisory Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Strategy Advisory Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Strategy Advisory Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into strategy advisory market size, strategy advisory market drivers and trends, strategy advisory global market major players, strategy advisory competitors' revenues, strategy advisory global market positioning, and strategy advisory market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

