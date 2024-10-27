CRIAM Wins Protechting 3.0 And A Roadshow To China

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CRIAM is the startup acceleration program developed by Fosun and its portfolio companies Fidelidade (largest Portuguese insurance company), Luz Saúde (one of the Largest Portuguese private care groups) and the German private Hauck & Aufhäuser. Vitor Crespo, Ana Ferraz, and Filipe Quinaz are the founders of CRIAM.

CRIAM was one of the winning projects awarded with a roadshow to China where it will have access to Fosun's teams. CRIAM was entitled as the startup with the best business model among all participants. CRIAM is based in Portugal.





Company :-FasterCapital

User :- Rasha Almasri

Email :...

Phone :-+971 5558 55663

Mobile:- +971 5558 55663