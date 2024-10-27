CRIAM Wins Protechting 3.0 And A Roadshow To China
Date
10/27/2024
CRIAM is the startup acceleration program developed by Fosun and its portfolio companies Fidelidade (largest Portuguese insurance company), Luz Saúde (one of the Largest Portuguese private health care groups) and the German private bank Hauck & Aufhäuser. Vitor Crespo, Ana Ferraz, and Filipe Quinaz are the founders of CRIAM.
CRIAM was one of the winning projects awarded with a roadshow to China where it will have access to Fosun's investment teams. CRIAM was entitled as the startup with the best business model among all participants. CRIAM is based in Portugal.
