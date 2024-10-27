Man Killed In Kherson As Result Of Shelling In Dniprovsky District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A civilian was killed in the shelling of Dniprovsky district in Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.

“It has become known about another victim in Kherson . A 61-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of enemy shelling of the Dniprovsky district of the city,” Mrochko wrote.

He added that on October 27, the occupiers killed three men in Kherson.

Enemy strikes at Beryslav, Komyshany inregion, three wounded

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops struck the central district of Kherson, killing one man and wounding another.

In addition, a 71-year-old man died in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.

The photo is illustrative