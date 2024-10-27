War Update: 84 Combat Engagements On The Frontline, Fiercest Fighting Concentrated In Two Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 84 combat clashes, and battles are ongoing in four directions, with the Russian invaders most active in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, providing operational information as of 16:00 on Sunday, October 27, according to Ukrinform.

The situation on the front remains tense, according to the General Staff. Despite significant losses, the Russian forces continue attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses.

Today, enemy's artillery strikes have affected the areas in Khrinivka, Bleshnia, and Vorobyivka in Chernihiv region, as well as Koreniok, Basivka, Novenke, Obody, Oleksandrivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Velyka Berezka, Starykove, Lisne, Stepanivka, and Chernatske in Sumy region.

On the settlements of Stepne, Bilovody, Basivka, and Yunakivka in Sumy region, the Russians dropped 12 guided bombs.

Another 18 guided bombs were used by the Russians to strike their own Kursk region.

In the Kharkiv sector , the invaders have already attempted to storm the Ukrainian defense lines twice today near Vovchansk. The Ukrainian defense forces repelled the enemy attacks.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Russian forces made 13 active attempts to attack the Ukrainian positions near Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Kruhliakivka, Lozova, Zahryzove, Pershotravneve, and Vyshneve.“The Ukrainian defenders are holding the line firmly, six engagements are till ongoing. The situation is under control,” the General Staff reported.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian forces have attacked theUkrainian positions nine times today near Cherneshchyna, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, Serebrianka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the invaders, supported by aviation, conducted two assaults near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian forces attempted to displace Ukraine's Defense Forces units from their positions near Shcherbynivka and New York. The Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks. The enemy is actively using aviation along this section of the front, including bombing the areas of Oleksandro-Kalynove and Romanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the beginning of the day, the Russian forces have already made 15 attempts to push the Ukrainian Defense Forces from their positions near Myroliubivka, Promin, Krutyi Yar, and Selydove. The Ukrainian defenders are holding off the enemy, having already repelled ten attacks.

In the Kurakhove sector , battles continue near Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Kurakhove, and Katerynivka. According to updated information, the Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 19 enemy attacks in this section of the front today, with two more engagements ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector , attacks continue near Novoukrainka. The Russian forces dropped four guided bombs near Velyka Novosilka.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors , the Russian forces have been actively using aviation. In particular, 12 guided bombs were dropped near Mala Tokmachka. The invaders also launched 40 unguided air missiles on Bilohiria.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russian forces unsuccessfully tried three times to dislodg the Ukrainian Defense Forces from their positions.

According to Ukrinform, there were 174 combat clashes on the front line yesterday. The aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck 11 enemy targets, including two command-observation posts, six areas of personnel and equipment concentration, one air defense system, and two guns.