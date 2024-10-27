Lubinets Informs UN, Red Cross Of Possible Execution Of Women By Russians In Selydove
10/27/2024 7:13:09 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, has appealed to international organizations regarding the possible execution of two women in the town of Selydove, Donetsk region.
According to Ukrinform, Lubinets reported this on Telegram .
“Today, information appeared on social media suggesting that Russians may have killed civilians in Selydove. If the facts of the crime are confirmed, this would not only constitute a violation of human rights but also a grave breach of the laws and customs of war and the Geneva convention on the treatment of prisoners of war. Those responsible must be held accountable,” the Ombudsman emphasized.
Lubinets stated that he immediately sent letters to international organizations - the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross - and is awaiting their response.
“Russia is committing crimes in Ukraine every day! The aggressor must be stopped now! The criminals must be punished immediately,” stressed the Ombudsman.
As reported by Ukrinform, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Russian forces killed two civilian women in Selydove. Additionally, the occupiers shot at a civilian vehicle in the town, injuring one person.
