NATO, Seoul To Hold Meeting On DPRK Troop Deployment To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A delegation from South Korea will attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on October 28 to discuss data on DPRK troop deployment to the war in Ukraine.

That is according to the website , Ukrinform reports.

“On Monday, 28 October, a high-level delegation from the Republic of Korea will brief the North Atlantic Council on the People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) troop deployment to Russia,” the statement says.

As noted, Ambassadors from NATO's Indo-Pacific partners – including Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea – have been invited to attend.

According to Yonhap , a delegation of South Korean will visit Brussels on Monday.

The South Korean delegation may also discuss with NATO representatives further ways to support Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

The agency reported that they could also possibly discuss support measures for Kyiv, such as“sending a team of South Korean officials to Ukraine to monitor North Korean troops.”

According to the agency, if sent, the monitoring team would likely be made up of intelligence officials and North Korea specialists from the spy agency and the military. Officials specializing in psychological warfare could also possibly join the team to assist in efforts to call on North Koreans to surrender.

In addition, South Korea is discussing the possibility of supplying Ukraine with weapons. So far, South Korea has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine, opting against directly sending arms.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, South Korea's National Intelligence Service said that the North Korean regime had decided to send 12,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

It became known that the first DPRK military units, which had been trained at Russia's eastern training grounds, arrived in the combat zone of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The arrival of North Korean reinforcements was recorded, particularly in the Kursk region.

Photo: KCNA