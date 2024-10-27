عربي


Explosions Heard In Kherson

10/27/2024 7:13:06 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions are being reported in Kherson.

This information was shared on Telegram by Kherson Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Ukrinform.

“Explosions have been heard in Kherson,” Prokudin wrote.

Read also: Two women injured in Russian shelling of Kharkiv

He urged people to stay in shelters.

As Ukrinform reported, three men were killed in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling on October 27.

Photo is illustrative

UkrinForm

