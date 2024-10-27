Explosions Heard In Kherson
10/27/2024 7:13:06 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions are being reported in Kherson.
This information was shared on Telegram by Kherson Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Ukrinform.
“Explosions have been heard in Kherson,” Prokudin wrote.
He urged people to stay in shelters.
As Ukrinform reported, three men were killed in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling on October 27.
