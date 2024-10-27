General Staff: 142 Combat Clashes At Front, Situation Most Intense In Two Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, 142 combat engagements have occurred at the front, with the most intense situation being in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 22.00 on October 27, Ukrinform reports.

“As of now, 142 combat engagements have taken place. The situation remained the hottest today in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy is also active in the Kupiansk, Lyman and Vremivka sectors,” the report says.

The General Staff has reported that the enemy has launched one missile and 66 air strikes on Ukrainian territory. In addition, 140 guided aerial bombs have been deployed, along with 762 kamikaze drones. A total of 3,500 shelling attacks were launched on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy launched two attacks in close proximity to Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the aggressor attempted to advance to Ukrainian positions near Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Kruhliakivka, Lozova, Zahryzove, Pershotravneve, and Vyshneve on 20 occasions throughout the day. The Defense Forces successfully repelled 17 enemy attacks. The fighting continues.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 15 attacks in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, Serebrianka, and Hryhorivka. Two active engagements are currently underway, while Ukrainian forces have repelled the remainder.

In the Kramatorsk sector, there have been four combat engagements since the beginning of the day. Attacks have been reported near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and New York.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break defensive lines 27 times in the Pokrovsk sector in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Krutyi Yar, Vyshneve and Selydove. The Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the enemy attack.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 36 times. The enemy was most active in the area of Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Kurakhove and Katerynivka, where Ukrainian troops repelled 32 attacks and four combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks near Novoukrainka and Bohoiavlenka, with three more assaults still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy persists in its efforts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. Throughout the day, three assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions were repelled.

Photo: General Staff