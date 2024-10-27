'End Up Pitching My Business': Bengaluru-Based Entrepreneur Says 'Dating As A Founder Is Tough' Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Divyanshu Shekhar, a Bengaluru-based CEO, was trolled on social platforms after he shared his dating experience as an entrepreneur, and termed it 'tough' as he ends up pitching his business plan.

In a LinkedIn post, Shekhar mentioned that dating as a start-up founder has become a challenge.

“Dating as a founder is tough. I go in hoping to talk about feelings... and somehow end up pitching my business plan.

"Is it even a real date if I didn't try to explain my 'vision'?” added Shekhar.

Divyanshu Shekhar is co-founder and CEO of a start-up named Zero, according to his LinkedIn profile.

| Why people have fallen out of love with dating apps

Several LinkedIn users commented on his post, advising him to keep a balance between personal and professional life.

“You need to keep your personal and professional lives separate but has any girl showed interest in funding your venture ? One quick way to check is if she is showing any interest in splitting the bill first. Pitch only if your date wants to split the bill,” wrote one user.

| Startup founder slams 'hustle culture' after ending up in hospital

Another user advised,“Navigating founder life is a unique journey! Balancing personal chats with business pitches can be tricky, but it's all part of the startup adventure!”

“No one defined that a date is not real if you talk about achieving greatness in life with your date, so I guess it is all good,” added another.

However, his post was not limited to LinkedIn. The post garnered further attention when a social media user named@algolian_suntigershared a screenshot of his post on Reddit with the caption,“What's a real date?”