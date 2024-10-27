'End Up Pitching My Business': Bengaluru-Based Entrepreneur Says 'Dating As A Founder Is Tough' Netizens React
10/27/2024 7:00:44 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Divyanshu Shekhar, a Bengaluru-based CEO, was trolled on social media platforms after he shared his dating experience as an entrepreneur, and termed it 'tough' as he ends up pitching his business plan.
In a LinkedIn post, Shekhar mentioned that dating as a start-up founder has become a challenge.
“Dating as a founder is tough. I go in hoping to talk about feelings... and somehow end up pitching my business plan.
"Is it even a real date if I didn't try to explain my 'vision'?” added Shekhar.
Divyanshu Shekhar is co-founder and CEO of a start-up named Zero, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Several LinkedIn users commented on his post, advising him to keep a balance between personal and professional life.
"You need to keep your personal and professional lives separate but has any girl showed interest in funding your venture ? One quick way to check is if she is showing any interest in splitting the bill first. Pitch only if your date wants to split the bill," wrote one user.

Another user advised,“Navigating founder life is a unique journey! Balancing personal chats with business pitches can be tricky, but it's all part of the startup adventure!”
“No one defined that a date is not real if you talk about achieving greatness in life with your date, so I guess it is all good,” added another.
However, his post was not limited to LinkedIn. The post garnered further attention when a social media user named@algolian_suntigershared a screenshot of his post on Reddit with the caption,“What's a real date?”
