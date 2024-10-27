RSS Backs Yogi Adityanath's 'Batengey Toh Katengey' Remark On Hindu Unity, Warns 'Jab Hindu Bhaav Ko Bhoole...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a significant address during the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) national meet, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasised the“need for Hindu unity” to“combat divisive forces within society”. His remarks followed Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath's“batengey toh katengey” (divided we fall) slogan, which has been echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hosabale asserted that discrimination based on language, state, or caste could lead to societal decay.“If we discriminate/divide on the basis of language, state, upper and backward castes, then we will be decimated (Hum jaati, bhasha, prant agla-pitchda bhed se hum karengey toh hum katengey),” he warned, underlining the urgency for unity among Hindus. He stated,“The issue is of Hindu unity... when people forget the Hindu thought, they invite disaster.”

He was asked about the 'batengey toh katengey' slogan given by Adityanat and subsequently flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in Thane, Maharashtra on October 5.

| Who is Jagmeet Singh? Why has he called for a ban on RSS? On Hindu Unity

"The issue is of Hindu unity. In fact, we often say that those who forget the Hindu thought invite disaster, lose their family, land and places of worship. The spirit is the same. The issue is unity in society. (Samaj ekatmata se nahi rahega toh .. itihaas kehta hai.. hum to kehte hain jab jab Hindu bhaav ko bhoole aayi vipada mahaan bhai tootey dharti khoi mitey dharma sansthan .. yeh hamara geet hai ... toh usko aajkal ki bhasha main aisa aapne jo kaha ho sakta hai. Mudda kya hain. Samaj ki ekta," the RSS leader said.

“Hindu unity is for everyone's good, for global happiness and peace,” Hosabale noted, highlighting its role in ensuring safety and harmony. He cautioned that there are forces actively attempting to create divisions among Hindus through religion, caste, and ideology.“We have to be vigilant against them,” he urged.

| RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat slams 'disgusting content' on OTT platforms

Referencing the recent remarks by Prime Minister Modi , Hosabale reiterated the idea that unity among Hindus is essential to prevent those who seek to exploit divisions from celebrating their victories.

On Shahi Idgah dispute

Addressing the ongoing Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, Hosabale stated that the matter is currently pending in court, urging people to have faith in the judiciary. He commented on the public awakening within Hindu society on this issue, affirming that the RSS stands with the community.

On the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, he explained that concerns are not limited to Hindus, as many from the Muslim community have also raised issues regarding the Bill's implications.“They are the communities which are troubled by the excesses, exploitation and injustice of Waqf,” he clarified.

| RSS chief hails 'sons of Bharat Mata'; says, 'Hindu community is responsible...' On Kumbh Planning

Regarding a recent meeting between Adityanath and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Hosabale mentioned that the chief minister's primary focus was the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Adityanath expressed his intent to make this year's Kumbh more meaningful and successful than previous iterations, sharing his plans with RSS officials.