US Election 2024: Beyoncé Endorses Kamala Harris At Houston Rally Focused On Abortion Rights

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a show of support for Vice President Kamala Harris , pop icon Beyoncé made a rare appearance at a rally in Houston, Texas, focused on abortion rights on Friday. Joined by her Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé introduced Harris to the crowd, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming election.

"I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother," Beyoncé declared. "A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we're not divided."

Beyoncé, singer, songwriter, businesswoman, emphasized a shared vision of freedom and equality, calling for an inclusive future without limits or barriers for young women. She expressed her commitment to creating a world where all children, including her own, have the freedom to make choices about their bodies.“Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what's possible with no ceilings, no limitations,” she continued.“We must vote, and we need you.”

| US Elections: Harris regains slight lead over Trump, but voter turnout is key

Houston is grappling with the effects of Texas's strict abortion laws, which prohibit the procedure in nearly all instances, with exceptions only when the mother's life is in danger.

Harris 's campaign is committed to protecting reproductive rights. Harris has been vocal about her commitment to protecting women's rights and highlighted the need for collective action against restrictive laws.

Beyoncé 's endorsement was a standout moment in the campaign as she embraced Harris, introduced her as“the next president of the United States,” and urged supporters to“sing a new song”.

| US Election 2024: You can't miss THESE key dates, events in presidential polls

Harris 's campaign has adopted Beyoncé's 2016 anthem“Freedom” from her album Lemonade as its official theme. Harris first featured the song during her inaugural public appearance as a presidential candidate in July.

Harris and Trump face off: Key issues

The 2024 US election is a crucial contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Harris, representing the Democratic Party, is positioning herself as a champion of social justice, equality, and women's rights. She aims to engage voters through her policies on healthcare and climate change, with a focus on Gen Z voters and marginalized communities.

| 'Women will become collateral damage if...': Michelle Obama while rallying Harris

On the other hand, Trump, the nominee for the Republican Party, is focusing on issues like the economy, immigration, and law and order. He appeals to his dedicated base while also emphasizing on a return to the policies of his previous administration.