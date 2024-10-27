Dohs Places Cross Lanes Child Care And Learning Center On Provisional License Amid Investigation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ​ The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) has placed Cross Lanes Child Care and Center on provisional license status and reduced the facility's capacity to zero, effective Sunday, October 27, 2024, following serious non-compliance with State child care licensure regulations. These steps allow the Department to protect the safety and well-being of children while an ongoing investigation is conducted.

“The action today will result in the center not being able to serve any families or children while it's under investigation. We feel this is essential for the safety of youth,” said Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services.“Our priority remains the protection of children, and we are taking every step necessary to uphold that commitment. We understand the significant impact this closure may have on families, and we are here to support them in finding safe, alternative child care arrangements.”

The decision to take these actions was based on preliminary findings by DoHS's Bureau for Social Services (BSS), including evidence of violations concerning both physical and psychological punishment of children and a failure to meet mandatory reporting and supervisory standards. Specifically, violations identified thus far include subjecting a child to physical punishment, engaging in psychological punishment, failing to report serious occurrences within the required timeframe, and failing to supervise teaching and support staff and to conduct regular staff meetings.

These initial findings are part of an ongoing investigation. Additional violations may be identified, and further corrective actions may be implemented as necessary to ensure child safety at the facility.

DoHS encourages parents in need of immediate child care to contact Connect Child Care Resource and Referral at 1-888-595-8290 for assistance in locating a licensed provider. Connect Child Care Resource and Referral will provide information on available child care options to help meet families' immediate needs.

Parents and the public are also reminded to report any concerns of abuse or neglect directly to the Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect by calling 1-800-352-6513. Direct reporting allows DoHS to promptly address concerns through official channels rather than through social media, ensuring that any allegations are appropriately investigated.

Cross Lanes Child Care and Learning Center has been informed of its right to appeal this decision, which must be requested in writing within 30 days of notification. A hearing officer will be assigned to address the appeal, and the center may have legal representation and present documentation as part of the hearing process.

