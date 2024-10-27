Iran President Says Not Seeking War With Israel, Vows Response To Strikes
Tehran: President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that Iran did not seek war with Israel but was ready to deliver "an appropriate response" to strikes this week on Iranian military sites.
"We do not seek war but we will defend the rights of our nation and country," Pezeshkian told a cabinet meeting, adding: "We will give an appropriate response to the aggression of the Zionist regime."
