Minister Of Justice Meets Saudi Counterpart
Date
10/27/2024 2:00:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi met on Sunday with Minister of Justice of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HE Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al Samaani, who is visiting the country.
The meeting addressed areas of legal and judicial cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and ways to enhance and develop it.
