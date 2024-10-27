15Th Edition Of 'Milipol Qatar' Security Exhibition To Begin On October 29

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the esteemed patronage of the Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, the 15th edition of "Milipol Qatar," the global for internal security and safety, will commence on Tuesday, October 29.

Organized by the of Interior, the event will welcome ministers of interior from friendly and allied nations, along with senior security leaders, experts, and specialists from around the world, as well as major global companies specializing in internal security.

This announcement was made during a press conference held by the Milipol Qatar Committee on Sunday, October 27, 2024, attended by committee members, sponsors, and media representatives.

During the conference, Major General Nasser bin Fahd Al Thani, Chairman of the Milipol Qatar Committee, explained that the Ministry of Interior is organizing this edition under the theme "Technology in the Service of Security," reflecting Qatar's commitment to advancing technological capabilities to meet today's growing security challenges and to support the country's security needs aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

He added that the Milipol Qatar Committee has worked diligently with the French company Comexposium to ensure a comprehensive event showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in security.

The three-day event will include seminars on various security topics, such as cybersecurity, civil defense, and airport and border security, with 15 presentations scheduled in this edition.

The Chairman confirmed that all preparations are complete for a distinguished new edition of this global event, which will feature over 250 international and national companies specializing in internal security and safety, along with six major international pavilions. The exhibition will cover an area of 23,000 square meters, with an additional outdoor space showcasing the Ministry of Interior's fleet of vehicles.

Major General Nasser bin Fahd Al Thani noted that this edition would see a record attendance of over 350 official delegations, demonstrating the exhibition's global importance.

The event provides opportunities for direct interaction with high-level delegations, military and security leaders, and representatives from government bodies, facilitating contracts and agreements with companies.

He also mentioned that an exceptional two-day international conference on artificial intelligence (AI) titled "Artificial Intelligence for Internal Security and Safety" will be held on October 29 and 30 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

The conference will gather leading experts to discuss AI innovations and ethics across four main themes: AI and smart technologies, AI in security work, AI ethics, and the security opportunities and challenges posed by AI.

This positions Qatar as a pioneer in the region and globally in addressing this complex topic from multiple security and legal perspectives, proposing recommendations for the positive regulation and use of AI technologies to support governments and current technological developments essential for growth.

The Chairman invited specialists to attend this global event to explore the latest technologies and products and meet local and international companies.

Some exhibitors will launch new systems and solutions, providing manufacturers of internal security and safety equipment an opportunity to engage with decision-makers and security experts.

Anne Fresinet, Director of the Milipol International Network, emphasized the importance of the event in keeping pace with the rapidly evolving security landscape, saying, "Milipol Qatar offers a platform that brings together governments, sector leaders, and security experts to address ongoing changes in the global security environment. Our primary commitment is to enhance cooperation and showcase solutions that directly address these complex challenges."

Following this, the Milipol Qatar Committee signed sponsorship agreements with several companies, including Barzan Holdings, Qatar National Bank, Al Abdulghani Motors, Stark Motors, Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana, Teyseer Group, Ooredoo, Al Emadi Enterprises, Eshaar Holding, Qatar Factory, Al Mana Company, Multi Services Company, Audi Qatar, and Sports City Advertising.