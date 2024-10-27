Williston Barracks/Theft Of Motor Vehicle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1007719

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: October 26, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15, Jericho, VT

VIOLATION: Theft of Motor Vehicle





VICTIM: Aiden Beaton-Booth

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 27, 2024, at approximately 0651 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report that a grey 2013 Subaru Outback bearing NH registration 3460010 was stolen from a residence on VT Route 15 in the Town of Jericho during the overnight hours.





This vehicle was also involved in an incident in the City of Burlington at approximately 0130 hours and was last seen at the McDonalds located on Williston Road in South Burlington at approximately 0415 hours.





Anyone who sees this vehicle or has any information about its theft is asked to contact the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.













Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111









