Derby Barracks / Operation Without Owner's Consent
Date
10/27/2024 12:30:37 PM
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5005606
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/27/2024 @ 0643 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Loop Road in the Town of Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Operation without Owner's Consent
ACCUSED: Nicole Richardson
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VICTIM: Kim Richardson
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/27/2024 at approximately 0643 hours, Kim Richardson (68) called the Vermont State Police to report her vehicle had been taken from her residence without consent. Investigation revealed Nicole Richardson (38) as the suspect. Both Nicole and the stolen vehicle were later located at an address in the Village of North Troy, VT. The vehicle was returned to its owner and Nicole Richardson (38) was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County – CRIMINAL DIVISION.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
