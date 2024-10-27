Halcyon Announces Strategic Partnership With Dataverify To Provide Digital IRS Integrated Income Verification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, the innovative leader in digital IRS integrated income verification solutions, announced a new partnership with DataVerify , marking a significant step forward in mortgage processing efficiency and accuracy. This strategic partnership utilizes

the only IRS 8821 income verification tool that has rep/warrant approval from both GSE's, to provide unsurpassed efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility.

Halcyon , a forerunner in the industry, leveraged its team's 25 plus years of extensive experience in tax preparation and financial services to develop this cutting-edge solution. The Halcyon system delivers a comprehensive array of 64 tax transcripts, both personal and business, in PDF and JSON formats. This efficiency is achieved at a markedly lower cost and at faster speed than current industry standards, with effectively no rejections.



"Halcyon is excited to announce this partnership and with DataVerify so lenders can increase their productivity, decrease costs and provide a benefit to the borrower to help them be a homeowner faster," says Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon.

About Halcyon

Halcyon assists in deepening lenders' overall relationship with their borrowers to offer products and services that are specific to each individual, creating additional revenue streams beyond the initial loan closing.

They have multiple products that ensure you will know more about your borrower every step of the way – IRS income & tax transcripts, digitally prepared tax returns and a Registered Investment Advisory platform

to offer full financial services to your borrowers.

Visit .

"We're pleased to announce the integration of our income verification tool with Halcyon," said Paul Harris, President of DataVerify. "This development aims to simplify the verification process and provide our mutual clients a more efficient way to assess applicant income. We believe this will help enhance the overall workflow for lenders and support a smoother lending experience."

About DataVerify

DataVerify empowers mortgage lenders with robust solutions for fraud prevention and workflow automation. With a deeply configurable and cutting-edge fraud detection platform, lenders can gain insight and efficiency throughout the loan manufacturing process. Visit to learn more.

This collaboration between Halcyon and DataVerify is taking the antiquated transcript process into the modern world, leveraging historical practices to set new industry standards. Together, they are redefining the landscape of mortgage processing, making the dream of a truly digital underwriting tool a reality.

Media Contact:

Bridget Trevino,

[email protected]

SOURCE Halcyon

