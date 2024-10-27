Suicide Blast Targets Security Checkpost In Mir Ali, Leaving Six Dead And Several Injured
10/27/2024 9:50:09 AM
In a recent surge of violence, a suicide bomber targeted a security vehicle in the Eidik area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan, resulting in the deaths of four Police officers and two army personnel, with several others injured.
Sources report that the attacker used a rickshaw to assault a military vehicle near a checkpoint. Many of the injured were swiftly transferred to Miranshah Hospital, with some in critical condition, raising concerns about potential further fatalities.
This incident follows a separate attack in Bannu, where terrorists ambushed a police van. However, two attackers were killed in the retaliatory gunfire. According to police, these assailants were on the wanted list for involvement in terrorism, targeted killings, extortion, and other violent cases across Bannu and the Counter-Terrorism Department's regional branch.
Adding to the escalating situation, two police officers, including an SHO, were shot dead the previous day by unknown assailants in Bannu's Jani Khel-Mamti Khel area . The same day, another deadly encounter in Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan, left nine security personnel dead and three injured in an assault on the Zam checkpoint.
