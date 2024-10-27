Huawei kicks off Saudi Commercial Roadshow 2024, will cover Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, Makkah, and Dammam

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 24, 2024: Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has kicked off its highly anticipated Saudi Commercial Roadshow 2024. The roadshow will cover major Saudi cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, Makkah, Al-Khobar, and Dammam, showcasing Huawei's latest industry solutions and innovations.



The roadshow aligns with Huawei's technological vision of "building a fully connected intelligent world" and accelerating industrial intelligence. As society rapidly advances into an era of explosive data growth and technological leaps, digital connectivity is profoundly reshaping work and life. This digital revolution is propelling industries beyond mere digitalization towards true intelligence, opening new horizons and creating unprecedented value across diverse sectors. Huawei's Commercial Roadshow 2024 showcases how these transformative technologies can be harnessed to drive innovation and progress throughout Saudi Arabia.



XX, Director of the Saudi Arabia Commercial & Distribution Sales Department at Huawei, said, "The roadshow embodies Huawei's commitment to driving digital transformation across Saudi Arabia. By bringing cutting-edge technologies directly to our customers' doorsteps, we're supporting the Kingdom's journey towards a fully connected, intelligent future. This initiative allows us to directly engage with local businesses, understand their unique challenges, and co-create tailored solutions to propel various sectors into the digital age."



The Huawei Commercial Roadshow 2024 will introduce Huawei's latest industry solutions, innovations and best practices for government, healthcare, education, hospitality, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) industries, focusing on providing customers and partners with more competitive products and solutions.



Huawei will showcase a wide range of its industry-specific solutions and product demonstrations. It also includes the company’s advanced Wi-Fi 7 solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, featuring various capacities. Additionally, the event will showcase the Service and Router Unit (SRU-700S NetEngine), the powerful CloudEngine 8800, and the innovative Manufactured Board and Storage 2000.



Huawei has nurtured a prosperous ecosystem for win-win outcomes, working with partners to deliver innovative, tailored solutions across various industries. The 2024 roadshow exemplifies this collaborative spirit, bringing together Huawei's cutting-edge technologies with local expertise to address the unique needs of Saudi Arabia's evolving digital landscape. As the roadshow continues its journey across major Saudi cities, it not only demonstrates Huawei's technological prowess but also strengthens Huawei's vision to create a fully connected, intelligent future.







