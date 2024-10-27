(MENAFN- Performance Communications) MENA, 27 October 2024: Bayt.com, the Middle East’s leading job site and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The strategic partnership marks a key milestone in advancing the Kingdom’s talent ecosystem, particularly within the technology and telecommunications sectors, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.



The MoU establishes the foundation for the Tech Talent Hub initiative, a program designed to strategically identify, develop, and retain top tech talent in Saudi Arabia. Through this collaboration, Bayt.com, with over 52 million job seekers, and MCIT aim to support the growth of emerging tech companies and enhance the overall talent pool in the Kingdom’s technology sector. The initiative is a significant step toward empowering both employers and job seekers, ensuring that the Saudi workforce remains competitive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.



Mr. Ibrahem AlNasser, Deputy Minister for Future Jobs and Capabilities, commented on the collaboration: “We are excited to partner with Bayton this crucial initiative. The Tech Talent Hub will play a pivotal role in developing the skills and expertise necessary for Saudi Arabia to thrive in the rapidly growing technology sector. This partnership aligns with our commitment to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by fostering innovation and building a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.”







MENAFN27102024003710014708ID1108822192