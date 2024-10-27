KreditBee Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Offerings for Tier 2 & 3 Cities

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru | October 24, 2024: KreditBee, India’s leading online credit solution provider, continues to strengthen its position as a trusted financial partner, catering to a diverse and growing user base of over 17.1 crore individuals across metros, tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Karnataka, as a market, has around over 50 lakh loan customers.

“With India being the world’s fastest-growing major economy, a significant middle-income population is driving the adoption of digital financial products to achieve their financial goals. At KreditBee, we are committed to financial inclusion, helping Bharat meet its aspirations,” said Madhusudan E, Co-founder and CEO, KreditBee. “We are glad to have served over 170 million customers across 19,000 pin codes, and with the onset of the festive season, we are confident that the strong demand in our loan portfolio will continue to grow.”

As the festive season approaches, KreditBee has launched its latest campaign positioning itself as, ‘Har Sapney Ka Sathi. The campaign is aimed at empowering customers to achieve their aspirations during this season. Whether it’s securing personal loans for home improvements, business loans for expansion, or two-wheeler loans for enhanced mobility, KreditBee’s diverse financial products ensure that dreams are well-supported during this festive period.

Targeting salaried and self-employed individuals aged 21-55, KreditBee offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including personal loans, business loans, loans against property, and two-wheeler loans. Additionally, the platform provides value-added services such as Loan Linked Insurance, 24K Digital Gold, and Credit Report services, addressing the varied financial needs of customers across the country.

By leveraging its tech-based approach and deep understanding of India's diverse demographic landscape, KreditBee remains committed to driving financial inclusion, supporting both individuals and businesses across the nation, and reinforcing its position as a leader in the fintech space.





MENAFN27102024005232011781ID1108822179