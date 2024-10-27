(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into ADMA Biologics, (NASDAQ: ADMA) for potential violations of the securities laws.

Why Did ADMA Biologics's Stock Drop?

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company that manufactures, markets and develops specialty biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases.

On October 9, 2024, ADMA Biologics disclosed the surprise resignation of its independent outside auditor CohnReznick LLP.

The news has caused a precipitous decline in the price of ADMA Biologics stock. During trading on October 10, 2024, the price of ADMA Biologics stock declined more than 20%.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in ADMA Biologics you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It was named among the Top 5 plaintiff law firms by ISS SCAS in 2023 and its attorneys have been named Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar by Law360 and SuperLawyers by Thompson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors (pending court approval), as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

