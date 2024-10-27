عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prime Minister Manele Highlighted Outgoing FFA Director General's Leadership


10/27/2024 9:31:10 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Prime Minister Manele highlighted outgoing FFA Director General's leadership Prime Minister Honourable Jeremiah Manele MP pays tribute to the outgoing Director General of the Forum [...]

legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN27102024003118003196ID1108822130


EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search