Cong Promoting Dynasty Politics: BJP's Vishwas Sarang On Inclusion Of New Members In MPCC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) BJP leader Vishwas Sarang, reacting to the new state committee announced by the for Madhya Pradesh, said that the grand old party is promoting dynasty politics.

“Congress party not only promotes dynasty but it also does politics on the basis of factions and groups,” Sarang, who is also a in the Mohan Yadav govt in Madhya Pradesh, told IANS

“After brainstorming for a year, an executive committee has finally been announced influenced by nepotism. But the main issue is that Revadi was distributed to some while others did not get even a 'Prasad' of a single rupee. Surprisingly, Nakul Nath who was a senior Congress party leader and MP a year ago, and is Kamal Nath ji's son, was not included in the executive committee. The sons of all the other leaders were included in this executive,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress announced the new Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), naming party veterans and former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh as executive members. The previous committee was dissolved by the party 10 months ago.

The Jumbo state committee has a total of 177 members, with 17 vice presidents and 16 general secretaries.

On case filed against Congress leaders in Vijaypur, Vishwas Sarang said,“What kind of dirty politics does Congress do? Ramnivas Rawat ji is the candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party. You (Congress) talk about current issues... an attempt is being made to tarnish his image by showing his old video.”

“This is also a violation of the election code of conduct and is actually a crime. Congress is misleading the public by showing old video of Ramnivas Rawat. FIR will be filed against anyone who violates the code of conduct during election time,” the BJP leader further said.

An FIR has been registered against three Congress leaders, including former CM Digvijaya Singh, accusing them of sharing an old video of Ramniwas Rawat, who is the BJP candidate for the bypoll to Vijaypur Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh.