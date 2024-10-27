Man Injured As Russians Attack Border Village In Chernihiv Region With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked a village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community, Chernihiv region, with drones, injuring a 34-year-old man.

Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“A 34-year-old man was and hospitalized. Also, a garage in a private yard burned down, and a car was destroyed,” the regional governor wrote.

