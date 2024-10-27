Man Injured As Russians Attack Border Village In Chernihiv Region With Drones
10/27/2024 9:10:46 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked a village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community, Chernihiv region, with drones, injuring a 34-year-old man.
Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“A 34-year-old man was injured and hospitalized. Also, a garage in a private yard burned down, and a car was destroyed,” the regional governor wrote.
Read also: Zelensky
: Russia used more than 1,100 guided aerial bombs against Ukrainians in a wee
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on Antonivka, Kherson region, injuring a 67-year-old woman.
