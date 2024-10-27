Benjamin Netanyahu Lauds 'Precise, Powerful' Attack On Iran, Khamenei Warns Against Israel's 'Evil' Actions 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Iran-Israel war: On Sunday Prime said he is happy with the result of Israel's air strikes on Iran on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian mourned four killed in the wave of Israeli across Iran on Saturday, while Tehran insists the assault caused“limited damage”.

On Saturday Israeli military conducted a series of pre-dawn targeting military installations in Iran, which they claimed were involved in the production of missiles aimed at Israel.

The strikes filled the air for hours until sunrise in Iran. They marked the first time Israel's military has openly attacked Iran, which hasn't faced a sustained barrage of fire from a foreign enemy since its 1980s war with Iraq.

On Sunday, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed sorrow over the deaths of four soldiers in the recent wave of Israeli airstrikes across Iran. Tehran maintains that the assault caused“limited damage.”

Israel's Airstrikes Target Military Installations

In a series of pre-dawn airstrikes on Saturday, the Israeli military targeted military installations in Iran, which they claimed were involved in producing missiles aimed at Israel. This marked a significant escalation, as it was the first time Israel has openly attacked Iran since the 1980s.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei cautioned against downplaying the recent Israeli attacks. He stated,“The evil perpetrated by the Zionist regime two nights ago must not be exaggerated or minimised,” referring to the airstrikes as a“miscalculation.”

Netanyahu Claims Success of the Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the air attack on Iran as“precise and powerful,” asserting that it achieved all its intended objectives. He noted,“We promised we would respond to the Iranian attack and on Saturday we struck.”

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Iran can no longer effectively use its proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah, against Israel. At a memorial ceremony in Jerusalem, he remarked,“Over the past year, the security establishment led by the Israel Defense Forces turned the tide of the war.”

UN Security Council to Discuss Strikes

The UN Security Council is set to convene on Monday at Iran's request to discuss the recent Israeli airstrikes. Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, warned of the dire situation in Gaza, stating,“The entire population is at risk of dying in a genocide that has been announced and executed under our watch.”

Israeli forces targeted six buildings in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 45 people. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has called on the United States to intervene against the“systematic extermination” of Palestinians in the enclave.

Expanded Evacuation Orders in Lebanon

The Israeli military has issued forced displacement orders in southern Lebanon, instructing residents in 14 towns and villages to evacuate immediately or face potential harm.

Analysts note that Hezbollah has employed“psychological warfare,” issuing unprecedented evacuation warnings to civilians in about two dozen towns in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights.

International Concern Over Israeli Law

On Sunday, several countries, including Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the UK , expressed“grave concern” regarding a proposed Israeli law aimed at revoking the privileges of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Israel.