After Gujarat, Lucknow Hotels Receive Bomb Threats
Date
10/27/2024 9:00:20 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttar Pradesh: Dog Squad and Bomb Disposal Squad conduct search at a hotel in Lucknow after multiple hotels in the city received bomb threats.
